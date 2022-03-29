Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.94.

Get Sumitomo Mitsui Trust alerts:

About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (Get Rating)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies with trust banking as its core business operations. Its services include the supervising management strategies, financial management, human resource management, corporate administrative management, operational process management, risk management and compliance management; as well as managing the internal auditing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo Mitsui Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.