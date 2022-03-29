Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY) Coverage Initiated at Nomura

Nomura assumed coverage on shares of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (OTCMKTS:SUTNY – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust stock opened at $3.56 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.46. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust has a 12 month low of $3.03 and a 12 month high of $3.94.
About Sumitomo Mitsui Trust (Get Rating)
