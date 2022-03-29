Summit Industrial Income REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.11. 1,514,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.11 and a 12-month high of C$24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

