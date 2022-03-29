Summit Industrial Income REIT Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (TSE:SMU.UN)

Posted by on Mar 29th, 2022

Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UNGet Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of 0.047 per share on Friday, April 15th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE SMU.UN traded up C$0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$22.11. 1,514,669 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 716,782. The company has a market cap of C$3.92 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.33. Summit Industrial Income REIT has a 12-month low of C$14.11 and a 12-month high of C$24.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$22.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$22.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.05.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$25.00 price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.50.

About Summit Industrial Income REIT (Get Rating)

Summit Industrial Income REIT is an unincorporated open-end trust focused on growing and managing a portfolio of light industrial and other properties across Canada. Summit II's units are listed on the TSX and trade under the symbol SMU.UN.

Further Reading

Dividend History for Summit Industrial Income REIT (TSE:SMU.UN)

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Industrial Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.