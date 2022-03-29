Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $18.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.84% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Summit Midstream Partners, LP is focused on owning and operating midstream energy infrastructure that are located in unconventional resource basins. It provides fee-based natural gas gathering and compression services in two unconventional resource basins: the Piceance Basin and the Fort Worth Basin. Summit Midstream Partners, LP is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Summit Midstream Partners from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

NYSE:SMLP traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.24. 37,184 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,655. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.00 and a 200 day moving average of $27.00. Summit Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 2.90.

Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The pipeline company reported ($2.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($2.14). The business had revenue of $99.21 million during the quarter. Summit Midstream Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.98%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Summit Midstream Partners will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Summit Midstream Partners by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 195,365 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,129 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 7,284 shares during the last quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. AEGON USA Investment Management LLC now owns 19,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Summit Midstream Partners by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 15,091 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $300,000. 35.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Summit Midstream Partners LP engages in the development, ownership, and operation of midstream energy infrastructure assets that are located in unconventional resource basins, primarily shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Utica Shale, Ohio Gathering, Williston Basin, DJ Basin, Permian Basin, Piceance Basin, Barnett Shale, and Marcellus Shale.

