SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $10.00 price objective on the energy company's stock.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SXC. TheStreet downgraded SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of SXC stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.92. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,538. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.12. SunCoke Energy has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $9.82.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SXC. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 236,154 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after buying an additional 1,486 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,527 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of SunCoke Energy by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,684 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 17.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 14,983 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in SunCoke Energy by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 115,355 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332 shares in the last quarter. 83.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

