Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “

Shares of SUNL stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SUNL. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Sunlight Financial by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Sunlight Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

