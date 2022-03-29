Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunlight Financial (NYSE:SUNL – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc. is a premier, technology-enabled point-of-sale finance company. Sunlight Financial Holdings Inc., formerly known as Spartan Acquisition Corp. II, is based in NEW YORK. “
Shares of SUNL stock opened at $4.81 on Friday. Sunlight Financial has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average is $4.46.
