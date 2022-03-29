SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL) Short Interest Down 40.5% in March

SunOpta Inc. (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 701,600 shares, a decline of 40.5% from the February 28th total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 715,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Engaged Capital Llc bought 22,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.21 per share, for a total transaction of $117,542.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in STKL. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in SunOpta by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in SunOpta in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STKL opened at $5.19 on Tuesday. SunOpta has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

SunOpta (NASDAQ:STKL – Get Rating) (TSE:SOY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.15 million. SunOpta had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 1.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that SunOpta will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on STKL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on SunOpta from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SunOpta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.90.

SunOpta Inc manufactures and sells plant-based and fruit-based food and beverage products to retail customers, foodservice distributors, branded food companies, and food manufacturers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Plant-Based Foods and Beverages, and Fruit-Based Foods and Beverages.

