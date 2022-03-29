Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO) Receives $12.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.71.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SHO shares. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

Shares of NYSE SHO traded up $0.33 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 4,841,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,016,782. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71. Sunstone Hotel Investors has a fifty-two week low of $9.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 201.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Sunstone Hotel Investors ( NYSE:SHO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.50. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 1.66%. The business had revenue of $173.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.06 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Sunstone Hotel Investors will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,261,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,503,000 after purchasing an additional 128,358 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 634,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,576,000 after purchasing an additional 229,844 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,175,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 762,682 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,784,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 389,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,650,000 after purchasing an additional 49,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.41% of the company’s stock.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release has interests in 19 hotels comprised of 9,997 rooms. Sunstone's business is to acquire, own, asset manage and renovate or reposition hotels considered to be Long-Term Relevant Real EstateÂ®, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands, such as Marriott, Hilton and Hyatt.

