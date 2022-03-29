Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Superdry plc (OTCMKTS:SEPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the February 28th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

SEPGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Superdry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Superdry from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SEPGY remained flat at $$2.25 on Tuesday. Superdry has a 12-month low of $2.16 and a 12-month high of $6.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.31.

Superdry Plc engages in the design and sale of clothing and accessories through multiple routes to market, including retail, wholesale, and online. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment is comprised of operation of UK, Republic of Ireland, European and USA stores, concessions, and all internet sites.

