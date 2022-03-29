Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 30th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, April 18th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th.

TSE:SPB traded down C$0.05 on Tuesday, reaching C$11.60. 2,013,685 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 721,734. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of C$2.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19. Superior Plus has a 52 week low of C$10.80 and a 52 week high of C$16.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.16.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.28 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$824.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$681.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Superior Plus will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPB. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$13.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Superior Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$16.50 to C$14.50 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Superior Plus from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Superior Plus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$14.83.

In other Superior Plus news, Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 42,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$467,179.44.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

