Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) Upgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Surgery Partners from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Surgery Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Surgery Partners from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.86.

NASDAQ:SGRY traded up $1.92 on Tuesday, reaching $55.82. The stock had a trading volume of 349,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,199. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.66. Surgery Partners has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners ( NASDAQ:SGRY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 0.53%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Surgery Partners will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony Taparo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $267,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Teresa Deluca sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total transaction of $82,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 79,228 shares of company stock valued at $4,072,792. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,257,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,580,000 after acquiring an additional 259,833 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,556,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,129,000 after acquiring an additional 376,600 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,372,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,067 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,884,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 699,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,371,000 after buying an additional 13,861 shares during the last quarter.

Surgery Partners, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a network of surgical facilities and ancillary services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Surgical Facility Services and Ancillary Services. Its surgical facilities comprise ambulatory surgery centers and surgical hospitals that offer non-emergency surgical procedures in various specialties, including gastroenterology, general surgery, ophthalmology, orthopedics, and pain management.

