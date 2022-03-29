Switch (ESH) Price Hits $0.0159 on Exchanges

Switch (ESH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 29th. One Switch coin can currently be purchased for $0.0159 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Switch has a total market cap of $192,328.94 and $65,286.00 worth of Switch was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Switch has traded down 2.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $144.39 or 0.00305182 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000211 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00004497 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000607 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $627.25 or 0.01325761 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003166 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Switch Profile

Switch is a coin. Switch’s total supply is 12,113,793 coins. The official website for Switch is www.switch.ag . Switch’s official Twitter account is @switchag and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Switch is medium.com/@switchag

According to CryptoCompare, “Switch is a way to buy and sell tokens, and a whole lot more. On Switch, in addition to trading over 100 tokens directly against each other, users can buy gift cards, gamble, and more. “

