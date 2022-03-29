Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, an increase of 126.1% from the February 28th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 397,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Symrise from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Symrise from €141.00 ($154.95) to €135.00 ($148.35) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.33.

OTCMKTS SYIEY opened at $29.72 on Tuesday. Symrise has a one year low of $25.97 and a one year high of $37.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.33 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99.

Symrise AG supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through two segments, Taste, Nutrition & Health, and Scent & Care. The Taste, Nutrition & Health segment provides functional ingredients and flavor solutions used in the production of food and beverages; savory flavors; natural and sustainable ingredients for food and beverage manufacturers, baby food, and dietary supplements; product solutions and services for pet food manufacturers; sustainable ingredients and services for aqua feed manufacturers to develop solutions for fish and shrimp farms; and probiotics for food supplements and functional foods.

