Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Get Syndax Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDX. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 32.2% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 15,118 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 11.2% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 42,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,500,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 163,112.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,049 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SNDX traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.24. 12,683 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 629,055. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30 and a beta of 1.58. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $13.02 and a 12-month high of $25.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 21.68 and a current ratio of 21.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.26 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $2.49. Syndax Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 17.84% and a return on equity of 9.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Syndax Pharmaceuticals will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of cancer therapies. Its product candidates include SNDX-5613 and SNDX-6352. The company was founded by Richard A. Heyman, Eckard Weber, Peter Ordentlich, Ronald M. Evans and Michael Downes on October 11, 2005 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.