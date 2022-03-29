Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.97 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.95. Syneos Health reported earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.12 to $5.17. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $5.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.76 to $5.89. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Syneos Health.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.50%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

In other news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $94,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYNH. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Syneos Health by 328.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Syneos Health in the third quarter worth $28,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 71.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Syneos Health by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SYNH traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $82.20. The company had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 949,674. The firm has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.56 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.87. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $72.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.18.

Syneos Health, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development and commercialization services to biopharmaceutical companies. It operates through the following business segments: Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including global studies, as well as unbundled service offerings such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

