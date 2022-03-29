T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Receives Buy Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their buy rating on shares of T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $165.00 target price on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $175.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of T-Mobile US to a neutral rating in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $160.14.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $126.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. The firm had revenue of $20.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,481,328 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,299,656,000 after acquiring an additional 794,638 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,614,179 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,086,712,000 after purchasing an additional 195,324 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,708,912,000. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,463,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,909,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,635,883 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,230,269,000 after purchasing an additional 202,457 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

