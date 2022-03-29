Tachyon Protocol Hits One Day Volume of $948,829.00 (IPX)

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 29th. One Tachyon Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.0528 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 8.8% higher against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a total market cap of $14.09 million and $948,829.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000411 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000462 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 34.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00063111 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol Profile

IPX is a coin. It launched on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 coins. The official website for Tachyon Protocol is tachyon.eco . Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here . Tachyon Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/tachyon-protocol . The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/TachyonIPX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol is a decentralized internet protocol that aims to create a Libre, Secure and Private Internet for the users. Based on Tachyon Protocol, the Next-Gen VPN, IoT, DeFi, Storage, CDN, DNS and other Apps will benefit 900 million users at least. “

