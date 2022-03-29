Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by TCW Group Inc.

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $4,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSM. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 26,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 16.8% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the third quarter worth $3,253,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 196.2% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,689 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 828,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $92,521,000 after acquiring an additional 39,722 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:TSM opened at $106.33 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $97.62 and a twelve month high of $145.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $114.30 and a 200-day moving average of $117.39. The firm has a market cap of $551.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.92.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.58% and a return on equity of 29.78%. The company had revenue of $15.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.10 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3897 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.62%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.88.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

