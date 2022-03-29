Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 96,312 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,415 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $14,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. LVW Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $2,562,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,385.1% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,271 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $8,018,000 after acquiring an additional 49,684 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth about $1,263,000. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David B. Berger sold 1,000 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.91, for a total transaction of $117,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.97, for a total value of $176,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,905 shares of company stock worth $1,141,485. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TNDM. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $163.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.91.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $113.22 and a 200-day moving average of $125.78. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $155.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 5.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of 492.43 and a beta of 0.58.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical device company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.83 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 4.58% and a net margin of 2.21%. The company’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

