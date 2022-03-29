Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Holdings Trimmed by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,821 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 7,367 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 230.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 157,578 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,837 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 469,591 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $15,257,000 after purchasing an additional 59,282 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,139,695 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $49,554,000 after purchasing an additional 173,870 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,031,551 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $88,331,000 after purchasing an additional 47,192 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,267 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares during the period. 87.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TPR. UBS Group increased their price target on Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Tapestry in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.20.

TPR opened at $38.40 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.06 and a 200-day moving average of $39.75. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 12.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is 33.78%.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat acquired 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

