TCW Group Inc. Buys 5,910 Shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,879 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,910 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,959,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,007,000 after purchasing an additional 315,676 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH raised its stake in Whirlpool by 303.4% in the third quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 188,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,471,000 after buying an additional 141,938 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whirlpool by 9.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,274,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,160,000 after acquiring an additional 109,613 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 255.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 131,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,483,000 after acquiring an additional 94,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in Whirlpool by 336.7% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after purchasing an additional 78,100 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

NYSE:WHR opened at $182.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.05. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $180.26 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.43, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.75.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.64 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Whirlpool declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

