TCW Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in IDEX were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 15.0% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simmons Bank raised its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1.6% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 3,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IEX opened at $194.71 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $197.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.57. IDEX Co. has a twelve month low of $181.66 and a twelve month high of $240.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEX ( NYSE:IEX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.04). IDEX had a return on equity of 17.82% and a net margin of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that IDEX Co. will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

IEX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of IDEX from $269.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of IDEX in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IDEX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $237.50.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

