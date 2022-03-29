TCW Group Inc. Makes New $6.57 Million Investment in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

TCW Group Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 165,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,571,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,113,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,130 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 4.6% during the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 8,582,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $256,604,000 after buying an additional 376,732 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Tower Semiconductor by 0.4% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,794,230 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $53,647,000 after buying an additional 6,732 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 49,614.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,737,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,734,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,207,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,101,000 after acquiring an additional 46,862 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TSEM. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Tower Semiconductor stock opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.19. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.81 and a 1-year high of $49.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $412.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.13 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

