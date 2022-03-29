TCW Group Inc. Purchases 135,773 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

TCW Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 422.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 167,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,773 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $7,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Invitation Homes during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invitation Homes during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of NYSE INVH opened at $40.47 on Tuesday. Invitation Homes Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $45.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.02. The company has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a PE ratio of 89.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.93.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 195.56%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Invitation Homes from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Invitation Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.57.

About Invitation Homes (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.