TCW Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

TCW Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,862 shares during the quarter. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Snap by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 80.2% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Snap by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Snap by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SNAP. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Snap from $72.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Snap from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Cowen lowered Snap from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Snap from $82.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

SNAP stock opened at $36.23 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Snap Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.32 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market cap of $58.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.11. Snap had a negative net margin of 11.85% and a negative return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap news, CFO Derek Andersen sold 13,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $481,484.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 32,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $1,038,043.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,251,699 shares of company stock worth $47,574,738.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with various functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

