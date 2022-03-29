TCW Group Inc. Sells 72,756 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

TCW Group Inc. lowered its position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 79.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,941 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 72,756 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $2,945,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $846,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 16,897 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,628,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Manhattan Associates by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,971,000 after buying an additional 12,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Manhattan Associates during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 99.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com lowered Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.57.

Shares of MANH opened at $139.39 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.40. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.38 and a 12 month high of $188.52. The company has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.04 and a beta of 1.99.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 47.22% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.85 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Manhattan Associates (Get Rating)

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MANH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.