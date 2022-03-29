TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE TSI opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 7.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,511,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,676,000 after purchasing an additional 100,383 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 4.2% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,139,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,279,000 after buying an additional 86,772 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 79,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 742,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,286,000 after buying an additional 71,447 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 120,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 33,640 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

