TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,400 shares, an increase of 174.8% from the February 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
NYSE TSI opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.25. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $5.96.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%.
About TCW Strategic Income Fund (Get Rating)
TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.
