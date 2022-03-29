TD Securities Cuts Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) Price Target to C$22.00

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by TD Securities from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of SISXF opened at $13.70 on Friday. Savaria has a 12-month low of $13.28 and a 12-month high of $17.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.
About Savaria (Get Rating)
