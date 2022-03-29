TD Securities Raises Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF) Price Target to C$8.50

Champion Iron (OTCMKTS:CIAFF – Get Rating) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Champion Iron from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Champion Iron from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.33.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CIAFF opened at $5.47 on Friday. Champion Iron has a 12-month low of $2.94 and a 12-month high of $5.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99.

Champion Iron Ltd. engages in the production, exploration, and development of iron ore properties. Its portfolio includes Bloom Lake and Consolidated Fire Lake North. The company was founded on May 18, 2006 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

