Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Up 68.3% in March

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 54,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,921. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 0.58.
Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.
Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.
