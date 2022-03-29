Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Short Interest Up 68.3% in March

Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 284,600 shares, an increase of 68.3% from the February 28th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of Tejon Ranch stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.49. 54,832 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,921. Tejon Ranch has a 12 month low of $14.79 and a 12 month high of $21.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $488.28 million, a P/E ratio of 86.14 and a beta of 0.58.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 1.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. On average, research analysts predict that Tejon Ranch will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRC. Foundation Resource Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.9% during the 4th quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 830,972 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $15,855,000 after buying an additional 423,371 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 79.1% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 744,662 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $14,208,000 after purchasing an additional 328,767 shares during the period. Mad River Investors bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,022,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,668,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 103.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,027 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 77,271 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Tejon Ranch from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th.

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

