Telefónica (NYSE:TEF) PT Raised to €4.30 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Telefónica (NYSE:TEF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €3.70 ($4.07) to €4.30 ($4.73) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Telefónica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays upgraded shares of Telefónica from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Telefónica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.25.

NYSE:TEF traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.77. The stock had a trading volume of 83,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,607. Telefónica has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.57 billion, a PE ratio of 2.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in Telefónica by 722.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 9,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 8,258 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Telefónica during the third quarter worth $51,000. 5.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telefónica SA engages in the provision of communication, information and entertainment solutions. It operates through the following brands: Telefónica, Movistar, O2, and Vivo. The company was founded on April 19, 1924 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

