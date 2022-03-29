Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Telenor ASA (OTCMKTS:TELNY – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group downgraded Telenor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telenor ASA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TELNY traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $14.92. 84,473 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 134,909. The company has a market cap of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 106.71 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.33 and a 200 day moving average of $15.76. Telenor ASA has a 52-week low of $13.98 and a 52-week high of $18.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Telenor ASA ( OTCMKTS:TELNY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Telenor ASA had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telenor ASA will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Telenor ASA engages in the provision of telecommunications, data, and media services. Its products and services includes mobile communication, fixed line communication, and broadcasting activities. It operates through the following segments: Norway, Sweden, Denmark, dtac-Thailan, Digi-Malaysia, Grameenphone-Bangladesh, Pakistan, Myanmar, Broadcast, and Other Units.

