Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $27.67 Million

Equities analysts expect Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) to announce sales of $27.67 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $15.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $45.10 million. Tellurian reported sales of $8.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 217.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full year sales of $393.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $784.72 million, with estimates ranging from $62.55 million to $2.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Tellurian.

Get Tellurian alerts:

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.28 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 38.05% and a negative net margin of 160.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.93.

NASDAQ:TELL traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,771,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,312,654. Tellurian has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The stock has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.09.

In related news, Director Claire Harvey bought 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.19 per share, with a total value of $51,040.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. Mason & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Tellurian during the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Tellurian in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,750,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,952 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 103.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 320,409 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 162,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 125,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.15% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian (Get Rating)

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tellurian (TELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tellurian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tellurian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.