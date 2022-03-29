Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Territorial Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBNK – Get Rating) in a report published on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

TBNK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Territorial Bancorp from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Territorial Bancorp stock opened at $23.93 on Friday. Territorial Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $23.67 and a fifty-two week high of $27.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $222.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Territorial Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBNK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter. Territorial Bancorp had a net margin of 26.10% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $15.16 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Territorial Bancorp will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Territorial Bancorp’s payout ratio is 48.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBNK. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,663,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,002,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 24.9% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 317,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 63,263 shares during the period. Petiole USA ltd bought a new stake in shares of Territorial Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Territorial Bancorp by 12.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 231,982 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after purchasing an additional 26,042 shares during the period. 54.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Territorial Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Territorial Savings Bank, which provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Hawaii. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings, in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans and investment securities.

