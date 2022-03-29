Tetragon Financial Group (LON:TFG) Shares Up 0.1%

Tetragon Financial Group Limited (LON:TFG – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 8.91 ($0.12) and last traded at GBX 8.95 ($0.12). 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 27,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.94 ($0.12).

The firm has a market capitalization of £8.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 27.28, a current ratio of 27.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Tetragon Financial Group’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. Tetragon Financial Group’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

Tetragon Financial Group Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Tetragon Financial Management LP. The fund invests its entire corpus in Tetragon Financial Group Master Fund Limited. It was formerly known as Tetragon Credit Income Fund Limited. Tetragon Financial Group Limited was formed on June 23, 2005 and is domiciled in the Guernsey, Channel Islands.

