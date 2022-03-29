The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Shares Sold by Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Boston Beer by 5,500.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 56 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Beer in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $524.00 to $442.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen raised shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $719.53.

Shares of SAM opened at $386.53 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $400.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.09. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.74 and a 12-month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 375.27 and a beta of 0.83.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($3.36). Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $512.48, for a total value of $3,074,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Quincy B. Troupe sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $421,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

