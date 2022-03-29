The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of The Dixie Group from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

DXYN stock opened at $3.28 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The Dixie Group has a 52-week low of $2.37 and a 52-week high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 million, a P/E ratio of 41.01 and a beta of 2.65.

The Dixie Group ( NASDAQ:DXYN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The textile maker reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Dixie Group had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $89.23 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,131 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,078,000 after buying an additional 8,394 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,750 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after buying an additional 7,250 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,222 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after buying an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 231,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in The Dixie Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Dixie Group

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

