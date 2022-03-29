The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Target Price to $53.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Edgewell Personal Care ( NYSE:EPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

