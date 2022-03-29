The Goldman Sachs Group Trims Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Target Price to $53.00

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 48.17% from the stock’s current price.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut Edgewell Personal Care from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.
Edgewell Personal Care stock opened at $35.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.14. Edgewell Personal Care has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
In other news, insider Eric F. O’toole sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $259,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 24,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Edgewell Personal Care during the 3rd quarter worth $78,000. 91.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
