The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $156,139.20 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

HD stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.71. 5,236,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.02 and a 200-day moving average of $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.97%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

