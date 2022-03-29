The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) EVP Sells $156,139.20 in Stock

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
HD stock traded up $3.43 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $317.71. 5,236,558 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,025,030. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $298.40 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $339.02 and a 200-day moving average of $362.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.04 earnings per share for the current year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.9% during the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,122,117,000 after buying an additional 521,895 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 29.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after buying an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.6% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Home Depot by 16.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on HD shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Home Depot from $445.00 to $377.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. DA Davidson raised their price target on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Edward Jones raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $392.83.
Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
