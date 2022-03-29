The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Get The LGL Group alerts:

Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The LGL Group by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The LGL Group by 637.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,523 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in The LGL Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. 21.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.