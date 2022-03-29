The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Short Interest Down 43.3% in March

The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the February 28th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The LGL Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.
Shares of LGL stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.71. The company had a trading volume of 5,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,360. The LGL Group has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $14.49. The firm has a market cap of $56.87 million, a P/E ratio of 1.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.72.
The LGL Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
LGL Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design and marketing of industrial and commercial products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Electronic Components and Electronic Instruments. The Electronic Components segment offers highly-engineered and highly-reliability frequency and spectrum control products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on The LGL Group (LGL)
- It’s “Game On!” For Academy Sports + Outdoors
- Dave & Buster’s Recovery Hits A Snag
- Institutions Bet Big On The Lovesac Company, It’s Not To Late To Get In Too
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Rising from the Ashes
- Can UnitedHealth Group Stock be an Inflation Hedge?
Receive News & Ratings for The LGL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The LGL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.