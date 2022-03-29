The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Receives $25.67 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Marcus from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Marcus during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Marcus by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Marcus by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MCS traded up $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $17.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 300,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,761. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.39 and a beta of 1.71. Marcus has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $22.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.52.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $169.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.25 million. Marcus had a negative net margin of 9.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.22) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Marcus will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

