The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB) Short Interest Up 192.3% in March

The New America High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, an increase of 192.3% from the February 28th total of 7,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 91,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HYB. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 663,892 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after purchasing an additional 88,918 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,415,842 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,179 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The New America High Income Fund by 57.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 71,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 605,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,778,000 after acquiring an additional 54,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in The New America High Income Fund by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 439,160 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. 23.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The New America High Income Fund stock opened at $7.87 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.35. The New America High Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.44.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

The New America High Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)

The New America High Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund invests in high yield fixed-income securities i.e.

