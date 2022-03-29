The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.720 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.770. The company issued revenue guidance of $450 million-$460 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $473.06 million.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PNTG. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of The Pennant Group from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Pennant Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The Pennant Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $37.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of The Pennant Group from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Pennant Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.75.

The Pennant Group stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.57. 207,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,393. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The Pennant Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.38 and a fifty-two week high of $47.81. The company has a market capitalization of $472.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 207.13 and a beta of 2.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.14.

The Pennant Group ( NASDAQ:PNTG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.09). The Pennant Group had a net margin of 0.61% and a return on equity of 7.97%. The company had revenue of $111.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Pennant Group will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Pennant Group during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 6,603 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 6,562 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 21,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 13,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in The Pennant Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 27,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 5,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

