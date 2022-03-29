The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Given New $196.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $209.00 to $196.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Argus upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $200.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a hold rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $229.50 to $232.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $219.53.

PNC stock opened at $194.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a one year low of $170.14 and a one year high of $228.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.48 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 28.81% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 14th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.40%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total transaction of $1,004,245.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 10.1% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 26,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,500,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 8.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 102,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,062,000 after acquiring an additional 7,997 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 283,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,472,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

