The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stake Boosted by Berger Financial Group Inc

Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,191 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,672 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $849,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. 63.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $163.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.85.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $154.73 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $130.29 and a one year high of $165.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.56 and a 200-day moving average of $151.56. The company has a market capitalization of $374.44 billion, a PE ratio of 27.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $20.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.48%.

In related news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.07, for a total value of $8,203,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 49,337 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.13, for a total transaction of $7,949,670.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 566,796 shares of company stock worth $91,098,906. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble (Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.