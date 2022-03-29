The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,696 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 697 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGR. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Progressive by 32.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,045,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $691,980,000 after buying an additional 1,743,191 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $100,000. Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progressive in the third quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Progressive by 80.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,062 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 3,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.87, for a total transaction of $364,682.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total transaction of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,129 shares of company stock valued at $6,603,408 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $116.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.56.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 7.05%.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

