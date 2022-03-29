The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of 0.295 per share by the apparel and home fashions retailer on Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26.

TJX Companies has increased its dividend by 10.1% over the last three years. TJX Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 32.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect TJX Companies to earn $3.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.6%.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX stock traded up $2.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.31. 9,757,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,182,678. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.48. TJX Companies has a 12 month low of $57.92 and a 12 month high of $77.35.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $13.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.19 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 55.47% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on TJX Companies from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Gordon Haskett reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $81.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.65.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,778,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $591,818,000 after purchasing an additional 223,003 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 453,730 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $34,447,000 after buying an additional 3,560 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 93,837 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,043,000 after buying an additional 32,412 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 65.3% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,611 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 15,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About TJX Companies (Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.