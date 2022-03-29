The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Position Trimmed by Verdence Capital Advisors LLC

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,135 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,458 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 2,810 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 59.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 7,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.67, for a total value of $569,442.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,969 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,466 over the last 90 days. 10.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on TTD. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Benchmark started coverage on Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

Shares of TTD stock opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.71 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 241.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 2.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.59 and a 200-day moving average of $79.62.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.14. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.51%. The company had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Trade Desk, Inc engages in the provision of a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

