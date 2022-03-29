The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC

Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC trimmed its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,562 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $366,000. TCW Group Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 39,948 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares in the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 80,641 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on DIS. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

DIS stock opened at $138.72 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $128.38 and a 52 week high of $191.67. The company has a market capitalization of $252.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $142.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $2,324,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock worth $5,917,168 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

