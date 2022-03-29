TheStreet Upgrades Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR) to B

Banco Santander (Brasil) (NYSE:BSBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered Banco Santander (Brasil) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on Banco Santander (Brasil) in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.33.

BSBR stock opened at $7.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. Banco Santander has a one year low of $5.18 and a one year high of $9.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.19.

Banco Santander (Brasil) ( NYSE:BSBR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. Banco Santander (Brasil) had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 12.63%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Banco Santander will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSBR. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 12.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 66,630 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 7,584 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Banco Santander (Brasil) by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 321,876 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,639,000 after purchasing an additional 307,522 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 195,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 92,316 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 178,093 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 10,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander (Brasil) by 400.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares in the last quarter.

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank and Global Wholesale Banking. The Commercial Bank segment focuses on loans, cards, mortgages, consumer financing, payroll, agribusiness, micro credit, and corporate and private banking.

