Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF) Short Interest Update

Till Capital Co. (OTCMKTS:TILCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TILCF stock opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.77. Till Capital has a fifty-two week low of $2.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.70.

Till Capital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance and reinsurance business in Canada, Bermuda, and the United States. It provides assumption reinsurance to insurance companies that want to exit the Canadian market; and to insurance companies that want to transfer their remaining claim liabilities on particular books of business.

